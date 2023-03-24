Why some military reservists are not reporting for duty in Israel
Some members of Israel's military reserve are refusing to report for duty, in protest against plans by the ruling right-wing government to weaken the judiciary.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Some members of Israel's military reserve are refusing to report for duty, in protest against plans by the ruling right-wing government to weaken the judiciary.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.