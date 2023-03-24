Fed needed to raise rates because inflation is still too high, Bostic says
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, about the Fed's decision to raise interest rates again.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, about the Fed's decision to raise interest rates again.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.