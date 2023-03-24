Checking in with families whose loved ones were killed by police
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Samaria Rice and Princess Blanding. Rice and Blanding both lost their loved ones in deadly police interactions several years ago.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Samaria Rice and Princess Blanding. Rice and Blanding both lost their loved ones in deadly police interactions several years ago.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.