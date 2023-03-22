© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and support independent local news for your community.

At House GOP retreat, legislative priorities jelled and Trump loomed large

By Claudia Grisales
Published March 22, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT

A GOP retreat reinvigorated the Republican majority's plans to push forward with partisan bills on everything from education to the budget to immigration.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Claudia Grisales

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.