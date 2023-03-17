CT lawmaker Robin Comey arrested following car crash near state Capitol

A Democratic state representative, who was arrested Thursday following a car crash near the Connecticut state Capitol, has been stripped of all committee and leadership assignments.

State Rep. Robin Comey, D-Branford, was arrested on drunken driving charges following a crash that left her Honda Civic overturned on Capitol Avenue between Lawrence and Babcock streets, according to the Hartford Police Department.

The news set off a strong response from Democratic House leadership.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation and somebody could have been seriously injured, including Rep. Comey. I want to thank Hartford Police for their quick response," Speaker of the House Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said in a statement.

"My immediate reaction is to think about Rep. Comey’s next steps. I hope she focuses on her health and wellbeing and I know that her friends and colleagues will support her in any way we can," Ritter said.

"In light of the seriousness of this situation, I am immediately removing Rep. Comey from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice."

Provided Photograph / Connecticut House Democrats State representative Robin Comey

Comey issued a statement Saturday morning.

“I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues in the CT General Assembly, my family and friends for my DUI arrest on Thursday night. After much reflection and with the support of my family, starting today, I will begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction and to get the help I recognize I need," Comey said.

"I am deeply grateful in advance to everyone for giving me the time and support I need,” she said.

A Fox 61 video showed Comey's car with special legislative license plates come to rest on its roof on Capitol Avenue. The Branford legislator was recorded on video stumbling through a field sobriety test after the crash, and being put in handcuffs.

A police report obtained by WTNH-TV said Comey "reeked of alcoholic beverages and could not stay focused while being spoken to." Officers determined she was "operating under the influence" and arrested her around 7:46 p.m.

According to the report, police took two breath samples from Comey, which showed blood alcohol concentrations of 0.1446 and 0.1400. Connecticut law considers drivers intoxicated if they have a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher.

Back in 2021, Comey slurred her words during a House debate and had difficulty speaking. She later said she was exhausted and had some wine.

Connecticut Public Radio's Matt Dwyer and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report. This story has been updated.