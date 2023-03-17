A woman wary of thieves in India finds a legion of helpers instead
Before going to India, Sri Pisharody warned her daughter to watch out for people trying to steal from them. But when they got there, the opposite happened.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Before going to India, Sri Pisharody warned her daughter to watch out for people trying to steal from them. But when they got there, the opposite happened.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.