© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local journalism by becoming a sustaining member today!

Silicon Valley Bank may not have had a recent test to judge its resilience

Published March 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who is on the Senate Banking Committee hearings, about recent bank failures.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.