A new Guinness World record holder has been on the radio for 7 decades
Mary McCoy started working as a DJ in 1951 when she was 12. At 85, she hosts a two-hour country music show — six days a week on KVST in Huntsville, Texas.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Mary McCoy started working as a DJ in 1951 when she was 12. At 85, she hosts a two-hour country music show — six days a week on KVST in Huntsville, Texas.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.