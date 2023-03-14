© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent public radio by joining as a sustainer today!

Residents near Ohio train derailment find it nearly impossible to sell their home

90.5 WESA | By Oliver Morrison
Published March 14, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT

The Norfolk Southern train derailment and the release of toxic chemicals that followed has hurt the housing market in East Palestine, Ohio.

Copyright 2023 90.5 WESA

Tags
NPR National News
Oliver Morrison

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.