WebHeader_Grove.png
Gary Lineker will return to BBC after tweet criticizing new asylum policy

By Willem Marx
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT

Former soccer star Gary Lineker will be back at the BBC this weekend. He was suspended last week after he criticized the government's new asylum policy.

Willem Marx

