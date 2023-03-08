© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as an $8 per month sustainer and get our brand-new owl umbrella!

When will the U.S. run out of money to pay its bills? Moody's Analytics say Aug. 18

Published March 8, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Cris deRitis, deputy chief economist at Moody's Analytics, about the impact of a potential U.S. debt default.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.