When will the U.S. run out of money to pay its bills? Moody's Analytics say Aug. 18
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Cris deRitis, deputy chief economist at Moody's Analytics, about the impact of a potential U.S. debt default.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Cris deRitis, deputy chief economist at Moody's Analytics, about the impact of a potential U.S. debt default.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.