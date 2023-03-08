Morning news brief
Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico are found dead while two others survive the ordeal. The Senate is set to vote down a Washington D.C. crime bill. Five women denied abortions in Texas sue the state.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico are found dead while two others survive the ordeal. The Senate is set to vote down a Washington D.C. crime bill. Five women denied abortions in Texas sue the state.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.