Two surviving Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico are back in the U.S.

Updated March 7, 2023 at 2:58 PM ET

Two of the four Americans who were held captive and survived a kidnapping in Mexico last week have been repatriated back to the U.S. with the assistance of the Mexican government, the State Department confirmed on Tuesday.

One of the victims is reportedly injured but officials provided no information on their current condition.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said officials are "in the process of repatriating the remains" of the other two, who were found dead in the border state of Tamaulipas.

"We're providing all appropriate assistance to them and their families. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," Price said.

He added: "We thank our Mexican and U.S. law enforcement partners for their efforts to find these innocent victims and the task forward is to ensure that justice is done."

Americo Villareal Anaya, the governor of the state of Tamaulipas — where the group was ambushed at gunpoint on Friday — was the first to confirm that two of the kidnapped U.S. citizens had been killed since they were first taken on Friday.

In a phone call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday morning, Villareal Anaya said that one of the survivors was wounded, and that ambulances were "rushing to the area to recover them and offer them medical care."

López Obrador said later Tuesday that one suspect was in custody, according to the Associated Press.

"Those responsible will be found and they are going to be punished," he said.

U.S. officials largely declined to confirm or elaborate on the news out of Mexico on Tuesday, but said they will share more definitive information when they have it. In the meantime, they expressed condolences to the victims' loved ones.

"During this difficult time, I want to offer my deepest sympathies to the families of the Americans who were attacked and kidnapped," said Attorney General Merrick Garland, speaking to reporters at the Justice Department.

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, credited the Justice Department, FBI and Department of Homeland Security for their "swift response to this dreadful incident and for their continued collaboration with Mexican authorities."

"Attacks on U.S. citizens are unacceptable no matter where or under what circumstances they occur," he added. "And we're going to work closely with the Mexican government to ensure that justice is done in this case."

What we know so far

The FBI has said the U.S. citizens crossed over into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday, driving a white minivan with North Carolina plates.

The FBI said gunmen fired upon the passengers before moving them into another vehicle and fleeing the scene. U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said "an innocent Mexican citizen" was killed in the attack.

The kidnapping sparked a frantic search by law enforcement agencies in both countries, with the FBI offering a $50,000 reward for the victims' return and the arrest of those involved.

Officials had little to share about the victims' condition and whereabouts on Monday, though some hinted that the group had crossed the border either to buy medicines or undergo medical procedures.

Zalandria Brown told the Associated Press that her brother, Zindell, and two friends had accompanied a third friend to Mexico for a procedure known as a tummy tuck.

"This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from," she said. "To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable."

Mexican officials now say the group was caught in the crossfire of rival cartel groups, the AP reports.

Many parts of Mexico have been terrorized by fights between feuding drug cartels for years, and the state of Tamaulipas in particular is considered one of the country's most violent areas.

The U.S. State Department advises Americans not to travel to the state due to crime and kidnapping, noting that criminal groups there are prone to targeting public and private passenger vehicles, "often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

