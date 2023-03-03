© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Health experts say warmer Northeast winters contribute to more active deer ticks

By Michayla Savitt
Published March 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST

Warmer winters means "tick season" is now year-round in the Northeast — with people experiencing bites that can lead to a variety of diseases.

Michayla Savitt

