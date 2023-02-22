© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR today for your chance to win a trip for 2 to Ireland!

Transportation officials in Spain resign over botched new train order

Published February 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST

The officers were buying new trains for old tracks. Despite warnings they chose the wrong size, — they ordered rail cars too big to pass through some tunnels.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.