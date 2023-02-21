Sen. Bernie Sanders is embracing his anger. New book details what he's angry about
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont about his latest book: It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont about his latest book: It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.