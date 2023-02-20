© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get 2 limited-edition podcast mugs when you make a sustaining gift of $8 or more per month today!

Verification on Facebook and Instagram will now cost around $12 per month

By Dara Kerr
Published February 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST

Getting verified on Facebook and Instagram will now cost at least $12 a month, as the social media giant seems to be taking a cue from Twitter.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Dara Kerr
Dara Kerr is a tech reporter for NPR. She examines the choices tech companies make and the influence they wield over our lives and society.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.