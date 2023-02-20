LARGEST CATHOLIC PARISH
The largest Catholic congregation in the U.S. is now in California's Central Valley. It serves more than 14,000 families. Its size correlates with the dramatically falling number of Catholic priests.
Copyright 2023 NPR
