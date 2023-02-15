Encore: Killer whale moms are supporting their adult sons — and it's costing them
Killer whale moms spend a lot of energy and resources on their adult sons. Research shows that could impact their reproductive success long-term.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Killer whale moms spend a lot of energy and resources on their adult sons. Research shows that could impact their reproductive success long-term.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.