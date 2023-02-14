© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get 2 limited-edition podcast mugs when you make a sustaining gift of $8 or more per month today!

Earthquake aid has been slow to reach Syria and enormous challenges remain

Published February 14, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

NPR's Asma Khalid speaks to Joel Rayburn, former U.S. special envoy for Syria, about the challenges with international aid deliveries to northern Syria.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.