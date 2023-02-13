Morning news brief
U.S. fighter jets have shot down three mystery objects in as many days. Rescuers search for survivors a week after a massive quake hit Turkey and Syria. Kansas City beat Philadelphia in the Super Bowl
Copyright 2023 NPR
