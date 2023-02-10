Are Medicare and Medicaid too bloated to survive without changes?
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, about the future of both programs.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, about the future of both programs.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.