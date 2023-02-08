A woman in England has finally returned an overdue library book
Lesley Harrison, 70, of North Tyneside borrowed the German language textbook in the 1960s. Without an amnesty on late fees, she would have had to pay over $2,400.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Lesley Harrison, 70, of North Tyneside borrowed the German language textbook in the 1960s. Without an amnesty on late fees, she would have had to pay over $2,400.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.