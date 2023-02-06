© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco has escaped New York's Central Park Zoo

Published February 6, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco escaped New York's Central Park Zoo last week after his enclosure was vandalized. And he's still on the run - actually, more on the fly. The owl had been spotted on a Fifth Avenue sidewalk and all around Central Park. Zoo staff are attempting to lure the large owl back to captivity with some of his favorite treats. As one Twitter user said, all of NYC is rooting for Flaco. My editors want me to say that too, but I really couldn't give a hoot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

