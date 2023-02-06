© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

2023 Murrow Awards - Continuing Coverage Entry, NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST
A group of residents are pushing to reverse recent cuts to Croydon's school budget. The issue will be back up for a vote at a special town meeting on May 7, but it will only move forward if more than half of the town's registered voters show up.

Last year, something unusual happened in the village of Croydon, N.H. A group of anti-tax residents cut the town’s school budget in half, forcing Croydon to consider replacing its elementary school with a private online microschool and making families pay out of pocket for their kids to go to public high school.

Anti-tax activists had already been gaining momentum in New Hampshire, and they saw Croydon as a potential model for how to cut taxes and radically reshape education. But parents in Croydon weren’t having it. A group of conservatives, liberals and self-described “apoliticals” launched a campaign for a revote. And eventually, they restored the town’s original school budget.

NHPR's coverage of this issue, over several months in 2022, made clear that the budget battle in Croydon said something deeper about the precarity and potential of democracy. And it showed the possibility of public schools to unite, rather than divide, people from different political ideologies.

Listen to a montage of our coverage of this story at the audio player above, or find some of the original reporting here and here.

