2023 Murrow Awards - Continuing Coverage Entry, NHPR

Last year, something unusual happened in the village of Croydon, N.H. A group of anti-tax residents cut the town’s school budget in half, forcing Croydon to consider replacing its elementary school with a private online microschool and making families pay out of pocket for their kids to go to public high school.

Anti-tax activists had already been gaining momentum in New Hampshire, and they saw Croydon as a potential model for how to cut taxes and radically reshape education. But parents in Croydon weren’t having it. A group of conservatives, liberals and self-described “apoliticals” launched a campaign for a revote. And eventually, they restored the town’s original school budget.

NHPR's coverage of this issue, over several months in 2022, made clear that the budget battle in Croydon said something deeper about the precarity and potential of democracy. And it showed the possibility of public schools to unite, rather than divide, people from different political ideologies.

