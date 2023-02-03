© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Another whale washes up on shore along the Atlantic coastline

Published February 3, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

A humpback whale — 35 feet long — washed up on New York's South Shore this week. It was the eighteenth whale incident on the East Coast since early December.

