After warm spell, temperatures in Connecticut are expected to drop Thursday into the weekend

A shot of cold weather is expected to hit Connecticut Friday and Saturday with wind chills falling well below zero.

Temperatures are expected to drop late Thursday and persist through Friday and Saturday. Evening temperatures could reach the single digits or lower.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said wind chills in Litchfield County could drop to as low as 25-to-40 degrees below zero. Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties could see wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the NWS.

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement the state’s severe cold weather protocol will go into effect beginning at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2, and remain in effect until noon on Sunday, Feb. 5.

He urged people to seek shelter and stay out of the cold.

“Spending long periods of time outdoors in these conditions is not only harmful, it can be fatal,” Lamont said. “Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need of a safe place to stay warm is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to a nearby location, and transportation can be provided if needed.”

Property owners should also be aware of the possibility of freezing pipes.

Where’s the snow?

Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas said the quick dip in temperatures comes as Connecticut continues to experience a lack of snow.

“We’ve had a number of storms that have been largely rain through December into January,” Argianas said. “We’re not really running a deficit in the precipitation department, but we’re definitely running way behind on snowfall and that’s true for inland areas and also along the shoreline.”

In the Hartford area, Argianas said more than a dozen years were less snowy up through the end of January compared to this year.

But he said the lack of snowfall is particularly pronounced on the shoreline.

“Where we’ve had under an inch of snow through the end of January,” Argianas said. “That’s only happened once before in recorded weather history in the Bridgeport area.”

Argianas said the lack of snow is driven largely by bigger-picture weather patterns like La Niña, which is a condition in the Pacific Ocean that can impact worldwide weather patterns and lead to warmer, less snowy, winters.

This story will be updated.

Connecticut Public Radio’s John Henry Smith contributed to this report.