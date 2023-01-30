© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Jonas Brothers receive Walk of Fame star and announce new album's release date

By Kaitlyn Radde
Published January 30, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST
The Jonas Brothers react as their Hollywood Walk of Fame Star is unveiled during a ceremony on Monday in Hollywood, Calif. At the ceremony, they announced their sixth album will be released on May 5.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers react as their Hollywood Walk of Fame Star is unveiled during a ceremony on Monday in Hollywood, Calif. At the ceremony, they announced their sixth album will be released on May 5.

The Jonas Brothers received the Hollywood Walk of Fame's 2,745th star on Monday. The pop group, composed of brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, formed in 2005.

"This is a testament to the love and support of our fans, our family and our friends who have been with us every step of the way," Kevin Jonas said at the ceremony. He called the group's fans "the driving force" behind the band.

At the ceremony, Nick Jonas announced their next album, titled The Album, will be released May 5, followed by a tour. The Album — the group's sixth — will feature modernized '70s pop and Americana elements.

The Jonas Brothers became famous as Disney Channel stars, with lead roles in the Camp Rock films and their own television series, Jonas.

The brothers split off for several years in the 2010s with individual projects. Nick Jonas' self-titled 2014 album contained triple-platinum, double-platinum and gold-certified songs. Joe Jonas is the frontman of the band DNCE, which debuted with the single "Cake by the Ocean" in 2015.

The Jonas Brothers came back together in 2019 with the single "Sucker," which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

"I'm glad that day that we decided not to do this anymore, that we changed our minds together," Nick Jonas said to his brothers at the Walk of Fame ceremony.

