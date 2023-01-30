© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get 2 limited-edition podcast mugs when you make a sustaining gift of $8 or more per month today!

7 states on the Colorado River have to collectively agree on water cutbacks

By Alex Hager
Published January 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST

The seven states that share the Colorado River have until Tuesday to agree to voluntary water cutbacks, or have federal cuts imposed on them.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Alex Hager

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.