Trump takes his 2024 campaign to S.C., where his support isn't what it once was
Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in South Carolina this Saturday, but he may not find the same level of support as before.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in South Carolina this Saturday, but he may not find the same level of support as before.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.