America's relationship with guns
There have already been 39 mass shootings this year in the U.S., the only country with more guns than people. We take stock of the facts that paint a picture of America's relationship with guns.
Copyright 2023 NPR
There have already been 39 mass shootings this year in the U.S., the only country with more guns than people. We take stock of the facts that paint a picture of America's relationship with guns.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.