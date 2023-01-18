Biden's chief scientist for COVID response is stepping away
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Dr. David Kessler, the outgoing chief scientist for President Biden's coronavirus vaccine program, as he steps away from his position.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Dr. David Kessler, the outgoing chief scientist for President Biden's coronavirus vaccine program, as he steps away from his position.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.