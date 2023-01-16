© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle to NHPR and support local journalism.

James Cameron on the delicate balance of makings sequels

Published January 16, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Director James Cameron about "Avater: The Way of Water," the long-awaited sequel to his 2009 science-fiction blockbuster, "Avatar."

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.