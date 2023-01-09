© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Charges are pending against a Virginia first grader after a teacher was shot

By Mechelle Hankerson
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:13 AM EST

Classes are canceled this week at a Newport News, Va., elementary school, where police say a first grader fired a gun and wounded a teacher on Friday.

