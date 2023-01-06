Congress and the history of disfunction
Pundits, politicians and journalists are apt to call this chaotic congressional moment unprecedented. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with historian John Farrell about whether that is true.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Pundits, politicians and journalists are apt to call this chaotic congressional moment unprecedented. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with historian John Farrell about whether that is true.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.