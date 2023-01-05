The rise of video game unions
A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Nicole Carpenter, senior reporter at Polygon, about the rise of video game unions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Nicole Carpenter, senior reporter at Polygon, about the rise of video game unions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.