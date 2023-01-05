© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with a sustaining gift today.

The rise of video game unions

By Juana Summers,
Linah Mohammad Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published January 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST

A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Nicole Carpenter, senior reporter at Polygon, about the rise of video game unions.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.