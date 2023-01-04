© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with a sustaining gift today.

Looking back at a decade of GOP hardliners in Congress

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Noah CaldwellJustine Kenin
Published January 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Paul Kane of The Washington Post about the recent history of the influence of hardline Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Noah Caldwell
See stories by Noah Caldwell
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.