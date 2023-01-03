2 centenarians celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary
A big congratulations to Robert and Edith Mae Schaum. The pair, both 102, met in high school in Donora, Pa. Their secret to a long-lasting marriage? Don't go to bed mad.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A big congratulations to Robert and Edith Mae Schaum. The pair, both 102, met in high school in Donora, Pa. Their secret to a long-lasting marriage? Don't go to bed mad.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.