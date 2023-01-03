© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

2 centenarians celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary

Published January 3, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST

A big congratulations to Robert and Edith Mae Schaum. The pair, both 102, met in high school in Donora, Pa. Their secret to a long-lasting marriage? Don't go to bed mad.

