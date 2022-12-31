© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your tax-deductible donation to NHPR by midnight on 12/31.

Republicans turn to 2023 with narrow House majority

By Deirdre Walsh
Published December 31, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST

With a narrow majority in the House, we look ahead to what Republicans can accomplish and what their control of the chamber means for the Biden administration's agenda.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deirdre Walsh

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.