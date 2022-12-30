2 former bartenders are glad they were a part of the Starlite Lounge
In this week's StoryCorps, two former bartenders remember working the New Year's holiday at the Starlite Lounge — a historic gay bar in Brooklyn, New York.
Copyright 2022 NPR
