Politics

Read an executive summary of the Jan. 6 committee's final report

By NPR Staff
Published December 19, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chairwoman; and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, are seen at a hearing on Oct. 13.

The House Jan. 6 committee has released some introductory materials from its final report on the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The investigation dove into the scheme to keep former President Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election to President Biden.

Read the materials, which include an executive summary and details of criminal referrals, as released by panel below.

