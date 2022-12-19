Rapper Ab-Soul is back after taking time off from music to deal with his grief
NPR's A Martinez talks to Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, better known as rapper Ab-Soul, about his new album: Herbert. The new songs are all about grief.
