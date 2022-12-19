© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your year-end gift today!

Argentina celebrates its first World Cup title in 36 years

By Carrie Kahn
Published December 19, 2022 at 5:06 AM EST

People across Argentina are celebrating Sunday's win over France. It is the first trophy for team captain Lionel Messi, who was likely playing his last World Cup match.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.