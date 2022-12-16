© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your year-end gift today!

The Tory Lanez trial sparks a debate about the treatment of women in hip-hop

By Sidney Madden
Published December 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST

Rapper Tory Lanez is on trial for allegedly shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The trial is sparking a debate about the treatment of women in hip-hop.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
See stories by Sidney Madden

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.