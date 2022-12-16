The Tory Lanez trial sparks a debate about the treatment of women in hip-hop
Rapper Tory Lanez is on trial for allegedly shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The trial is sparking a debate about the treatment of women in hip-hop.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rapper Tory Lanez is on trial for allegedly shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The trial is sparking a debate about the treatment of women in hip-hop.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.