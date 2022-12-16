© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your year-end gift today!

NPR staff and contributors list their favorite 2022 games

WBUR | By James Mastromarino
Published December 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST

From 'Elden Ring' to 'Immortality,' 2022 delivered long-anticipated titles and ambitious indie games. NPR asked staff and contributors to list their favorites.

Copyright 2022 WBUR

James Mastromarino

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.