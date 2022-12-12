© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local journalism with your year-end gift today!

Portland finds it's hard to disentangle the rise in crime from the housing crisis

By Katia Riddle
Published December 12, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST

In Portland, Ore., officials are responding to business owners' concerns about crime and public safety, in part, by targeting homeless encampments.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Katia Riddle

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.