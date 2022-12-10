The sound of Iñárritu's 'Bardo'
Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu teamed up with sound designer Martin Hernandez to create a unique soundscape for his new film Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu teamed up with sound designer Martin Hernandez to create a unique soundscape for his new film Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.