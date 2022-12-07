'Dead money' in college football is at an all time high
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Washington Post sportswriter Liz Clarke about the prevalence of "dead money" in college football as universities and boosters buyout coaches.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Washington Post sportswriter Liz Clarke about the prevalence of "dead money" in college football as universities and boosters buyout coaches.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.