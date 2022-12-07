Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason reflects on his career
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason speaks with NPR about growing up in a house filled with music, playing at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, and performing some of his favorite pieces.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason speaks with NPR about growing up in a house filled with music, playing at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, and performing some of his favorite pieces.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.