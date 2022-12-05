© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with a year-end gift today for 2 chances to win a trip to Aruba!

Vaccine hesitancy may hamper China's efforts to ease COVID restrictions

By John Ruwitch
Published December 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST

China is partly adjusting its zero COVID policy by ramping up vaccinations for senior citizens. But vaccine hesitancy may be a problem for the authorities.

Copyright 2022 NPR

John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
See stories by John Ruwitch

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.